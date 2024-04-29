Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,954 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,490,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.92%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

