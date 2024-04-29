Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

WestRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WRK opened at $47.25 on Monday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

