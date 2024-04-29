Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 3,500 UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 307.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 382.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,941,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 107,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at $927,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,420. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $213.25 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.75.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

