Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 53,200 DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of DNOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 898,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 808,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,282,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,829,000 after acquiring an additional 639,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Price Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

