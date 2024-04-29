Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 8,700 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 660,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 322,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BXP

About Boston Properties

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.