Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $562,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after purchasing an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,920 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after acquiring an additional 428,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $35.32 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

