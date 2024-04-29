Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $579,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 75,482.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $7,046,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK opened at $42.36 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

