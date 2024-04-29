Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $584,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,046,000 after acquiring an additional 352,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.46.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

