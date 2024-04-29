Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $591,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 180.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,689,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BBWI. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.73.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

