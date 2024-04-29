Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $610,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

