Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $623,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HII opened at $276.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.