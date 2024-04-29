Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $641,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 36.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELME opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

