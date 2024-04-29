Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $641,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 36.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
NYSE ELME opened at $15.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
Elme Communities Dividend Announcement
Elme Communities Profile
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.