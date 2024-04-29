Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $644,000 in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in F5 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,393 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.22.

F5 Trading Up 0.0 %

FFIV opened at $181.94 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

