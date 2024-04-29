Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $662,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,113,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GEO opened at $14.87 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEO

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.