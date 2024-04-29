Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $667,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HMN. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock worth $870,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HMN opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.