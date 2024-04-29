Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.52 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

