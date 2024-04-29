Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $166.06 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

