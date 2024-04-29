Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.84.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

