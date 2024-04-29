Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $564,000 Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTLE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

VTLE opened at $55.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

