Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $569,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,770,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

