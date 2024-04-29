Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $599,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Encore Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.36. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $277.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.77 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

