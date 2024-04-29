Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $606,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,997.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 36.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Marten Transport by 26.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Trading Up 1.3 %

MRTN opened at $16.94 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Marten Transport had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

