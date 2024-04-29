Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $609,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 30.9% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

