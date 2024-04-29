Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $57.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

