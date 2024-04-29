Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.