Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of MSEX opened at $49.18 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $875.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.14). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 73.86%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

