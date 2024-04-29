Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,447,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,282,000 after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of News by 43.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 31.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after purchasing an additional 984,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of News by 24.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 285,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $28,513,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. News Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

