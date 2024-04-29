Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

