Masco (NYSE:MAS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.15.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Masco has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 443.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

