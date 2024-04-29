MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.
MEG Energy Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$32.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$19.41 and a one year high of C$33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96.
In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. In related news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
