Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,943,000 after buying an additional 697,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after buying an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,561,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 314,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 201,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

