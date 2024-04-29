Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,260 KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter.

KALV opened at $10.78 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,014.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $398,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,548.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,918. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

