Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $127,000 Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,204,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRN opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $419.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acelyrin

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.