Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $97,000 Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 423,971 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.11.

Oatly Group Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The company had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

