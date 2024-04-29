Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $143,000 in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 15.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 80.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $12.81 on Monday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $33.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $608.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

