Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AlTi Global were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.60. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

