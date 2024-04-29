Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 18,621 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,621 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

