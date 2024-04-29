Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,685 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,917,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54,590 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $10.80 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.18. Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

