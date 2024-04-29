Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

BAND opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.91 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,556 shares of company stock valued at $239,567. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

