Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of MBLY opened at $29.20 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

