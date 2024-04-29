Mobileye Global’s (MBLY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.20 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,333,000 after purchasing an additional 388,109 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.