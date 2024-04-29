M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $146.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

