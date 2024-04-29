National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

National Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NBHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.