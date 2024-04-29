National Health Investors (NHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford acquired 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

