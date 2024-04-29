Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAVI. TD Cowen lowered Navient from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens lowered Navient from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

NAVI stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.38. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 367.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.