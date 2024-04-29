New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 139,357 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Mueller Industries worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 82,445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 181.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $57.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,280 shares of company stock worth $2,804,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

