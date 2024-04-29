New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 52,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

