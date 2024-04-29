New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 807 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $16,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 198,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,207,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ABG opened at $221.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.19. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.57). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

