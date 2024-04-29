New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON opened at $308.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.91.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

