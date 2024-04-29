Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

